BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody

By Joe Mcdermott
NEW YORK, NY – Today, federal and state investigators announced the arrest and apprehension of Ghislaine Maxwell in connection with the charges brought against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell, prosecutors say, had both a professional and personal relationship with Epstein, and is believed to be among his ‘closest associates’ helping him to exploit girls as young as fourteen years old.

According to the indictments against Epstein, which were filed in July of 2019, Epstein was charged with the sexual abuse of young girls from 2002 through 2005. This case against Maxwell, is what Audrey Strauss, the acting United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, called “the prequel” to the earlier case brought against Jeffrey Epstein.

Federal authorities arrested Maxwell, the daughter of the late British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, earlier this morning in New Hampshire without incident.

Before Epstein could stand trial, he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10th of 2019. While his death was officially ruled a homicide, well known forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother, believes the evidence points to homicide due to three very specific fractures of Epstein’s hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, injuries he says are much more indicative of homicidal strangulation.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

