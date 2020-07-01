HealthPoliticsU.S. News

President Trump Grabs Entire World’s Supply of Breakthrough COVID-19 Treatment “Remdesivir” from Manufacturer, Gilead Sciences

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump and his administration have taken extreme action to combat the coronavirus by purchasing almost the entire world’s supply of the coronavirus treatment known as Remdesivir, a drug that will cost $3,120 for patients with private insurance for a typical course of treatment.

Health and Human Services Secretary announced earlier this week an agreement to secure what is said were large quantities of the medication from its only manufacturer, Gilead Sciences.

“President Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it. The Trump Administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapeutics for COVID-19 and secure access to these options for the American people.”

Gilead Sciences says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course or $390 per vial for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Federal Infrastructure Bill Could Benefit New York Harbor

Andrea Sears

Civil Rights Attorney: “Democratic Leadership Afraid of…

Joe Mcdermott

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Vows To Protect Mount…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 371