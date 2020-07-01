President Trump Grabs Entire World’s Supply of Breakthrough COVID-19 Treatment “Remdesivir” from Manufacturer, Gilead Sciences

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump and his administration have taken extreme action to combat the coronavirus by purchasing almost the entire world’s supply of the coronavirus treatment known as Remdesivir, a drug that will cost $3,120 for patients with private insurance for a typical course of treatment.

Health and Human Services Secretary announced earlier this week an agreement to secure what is said were large quantities of the medication from its only manufacturer, Gilead Sciences.

“President Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it. The Trump Administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapeutics for COVID-19 and secure access to these options for the American people.”

Gilead Sciences says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course or $390 per vial for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries.