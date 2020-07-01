Local Cleaning Service Offers Advanced Disinfection Treatment Certificate To Validate South Florida Businesses Are Clean and Safe

The Total Cleaning Disinfection Certificate of Treatment gives employees and visitors visual proof that the facility has been disinfected to the highest standards and instills confidence that the facility is being monitored and maintained with the most effective and environmentally-friendly procedures available today.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – To help South Florida businesses safely reopen and stay open during the COVID pandemic, A&S Total Cleaning launched a new program that verifies a building has surpassed CDC, federal, and State of Florida requirements for infection control disinfection cleaning. Total Cleaning, South Florida’s leading full-service commercial disinfection and cleaning company, launched a Pro Disinfection Certificate of Treatment program to help businesses show their employees and customers just how serious they are about protecting their health and safety.

Total Cleaning’s Pro Disinfected seal signifies that a business is backed by Total Cleaning’s Site Risk Assessment plans and protocols for indoor air quality, infection control, and emergency response/recovery services. Total Cleaning offers one-time disinfection services as well as ongoing disinfection services for businesses that want to display date-stamped, updated Total Cleaning Disinfection Certificates of Treatment. This is especially important as immunologist experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci are warning of a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall.

“As an innovator and leader in the commercial cleaning space for over 30 years, we felt a responsibility to help get the local economy growing again,” said Todd Wolf, President of Total Cleaning. “To do that, employees and patrons need to see that their offices, medical facilities, restaurants, retailers, gyms, and schools are investing in their health and safety.”

The Total Cleaning Disinfection Certificate of Treatment gives employees and visitors visual proof that the facility has been disinfected to the highest standards and instills confidence that the facility is being monitored and maintained with the most effective and environmentally-friendly procedures available today. Most importantly, it means the business is:

Maintaining strict cleaning protocols to mitigate potential outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Using updated products and technology to reduce exposure and absenteeism

Minimizing the environmental footprint and prioritizing the health and safety of all building occupants above all else.

To receive the certificate, South Florida businesses must enlist A&S Total Cleaning’s Environmental Services division (“EVS”) to conduct enhanced janitorial cleaning and infectious disease prevention. EVS is uniquely trained in proper decontamination and disinfection techniques for biohazard situations like the novel coronavirus and future emerging viral pathogens.

ONE-TIME DISINFECTION: For businesses that desire a one-time disinfection and cleaning service, Total Cleaning provides a vinyl window decal and a downloadable certificate that includes the name of the business and the date of treatment to be displayed inside the place of business.

ONGOING DISINFECTION: For businesses that desire ongoing enhanced janitorial services, Total Cleaning will send an updated decal and certificate following each treatment. This will allow businesses to visually display their continuous commitment to safety and guarantee their employees and customers feel comfortable entering the building – now and in the future.

