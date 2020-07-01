CrimeLocalSociety

Bicyclist Dies After Collision with Miami-Dade Police Vehicle In Key Biscayne

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a traffic crash involving a MDPD cruiser, that left one cyclist injured and one deceased at approx. 7:17 a.m. on June 28.

According to investigators, an on-duty MDPD officer was driving on Arthur Lamb Jr. Road and the access road to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department facility, when the two cyclists were struck. Rescue personnel from Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and the Village of Key Biscayne responded to the scene. The cyclists were transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where Hector Alfredo Echeverria, 57 years old, was determined deceased and the other, Alain Nieves-Leon, 35, was listed in stable condition.

“The officer who was involved in this incident is assigned to this area and regularly patrols the causeway and the surrounding areas,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez. “Right now, the Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Bureau is investigating this incident.”

“As far as the manner of cause of death and all of that information, that is to be determined pending the autopsy from the medical examiner’s office,” said Rodriguez.

The officers name has not yet been released and authorities say the investigation is continuing. According to local residents the area of Arthur Lamb Jr. Road is considered dangerous in early mornings due to the angle of glaring sun with accidents being common in that general area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Gov. DeSantis Approves Creation of Nature Coast Aquatic…

Trimmel Gomes

Federal Infrastructure Bill Could Benefit New York Harbor

Andrea Sears

Civil Rights Attorney: “Democratic Leadership Afraid of…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 384