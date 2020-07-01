Bicyclist Dies After Collision with Miami-Dade Police Vehicle In Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a traffic crash involving a MDPD cruiser, that left one cyclist injured and one deceased at approx. 7:17 a.m. on June 28.

According to investigators, an on-duty MDPD officer was driving on Arthur Lamb Jr. Road and the access road to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department facility, when the two cyclists were struck. Rescue personnel from Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and the Village of Key Biscayne responded to the scene. The cyclists were transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where Hector Alfredo Echeverria, 57 years old, was determined deceased and the other, Alain Nieves-Leon, 35, was listed in stable condition.

“The officer who was involved in this incident is assigned to this area and regularly patrols the causeway and the surrounding areas,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez. “Right now, the Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Bureau is investigating this incident.”

“As far as the manner of cause of death and all of that information, that is to be determined pending the autopsy from the medical examiner’s office,” said Rodriguez.

The officers name has not yet been released and authorities say the investigation is continuing. According to local residents the area of Arthur Lamb Jr. Road is considered dangerous in early mornings due to the angle of glaring sun with accidents being common in that general area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”