South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Vows To Protect Mount Rushmore; Says “We Won’t Stand for It… Not On My Watch”

SOUTH DAKOTA – As calls grow to remove controversial monuments and statues across the country, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appeared on ‘Fox and Friends’ and vowed to protect Mount Rushmore.

On Monday, the official Democrat Party Twitter account attacked Mount Rushmore and stated that the upcoming celebration for Independence Day at the monument will be “glorifying white supremacy.”

“Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again,” the Democrats tweeted. “He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

When Governor Kristi Noem was asked what you will do to stop potential attacks on the monument she said: