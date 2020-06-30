PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Vows To Protect Mount Rushmore; Says “We Won’t Stand for It… Not On My Watch”

By Joe Mcdermott
SOUTH DAKOTA – As calls grow to remove controversial monuments and statues across the country, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appeared on ‘Fox and Friends’ and vowed to protect Mount Rushmore.

On Monday, the official Democrat Party Twitter account attacked Mount Rushmore and stated that the upcoming celebration for Independence Day at the monument will be “glorifying white supremacy.”

“Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again,” the Democrats tweeted. “He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

When Governor Kristi Noem was asked what you will do to stop potential attacks on the monument she said:

You know this is obviously a federal mountain. It is a national monument, it is something that we will partner with them [the federal government] and use the resources of the state to make sure that we have security measures in place. I won’t get into specifics, but we do have actions together that we’re working on. We have the president visiting on July 3 and we’re excited about that, but we also know that this threat to the mountain could remain in place for quite some time and we’re prepared to be there and be diligent about protecting it.

