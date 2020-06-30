Should Sign Language Interpreters Sue “Sleepy” Joe Biden for Incoherence?

Democratic candidates appear at “Infrastructure Moving America Forward Forum”, featuring, as Trump would call him, former Vice President “Sleepy” Joe Biden, appearing to be sleeping. February 16, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada. Editorial credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Can you imagine if you were a “Sign Language Interpreter”, how you would be able (or unable) to “sign” when listening and trying to interpret what Joe Biden says? It would be the most frustrating job in the world not being able to communicate to deaf people accurately after all those years of preparation and training.

Even non-deaf people have a problem understanding what Joe Biden is saying, despite having perfect hearing. His ramblings and mumbling when he speaks, is almost present every time he holds a discussion.

It’s amazing that the polls, the same polls that had Hillary Clinton with a commanding lead over Donald Trump in 2016, now have Joe Biden in the lead on our way into the summer. Does anybody know what Biden would do differently from Trump if he is elected president? All he seems to run on, as of now, is that Trump is bad and he is good. Good for what, he doesn’t say.

Have you ever seen a candidate for president that has difficulty speaking a coherent sentence without the help of a teleprompter? And if he does, will what he says make any sense anyway? Joe’s a gaffe a minute and counting. Before you complain that I am nit picking his utterances, let me list some of his many most outrageous gaffes.

Joe Biden has said the following:

“Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you are for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”. He said that in an interview with a black media host. “This is a fu—king big deal”. As he whispered (loudly) to Obama at the signing of the ACA (Affordable Care Act). When speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN, as they were talking about the COVID-19 virus, he coughed into his hand after he told the host he hadn’t been tested for the virus. In 2007, in the lead up to the 2008 election, he said, in referring to Barack Obama, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean, and a nice looking guy. I mean that’s story book man”. In speaking about gun violence, he claimed that 150 million Americans died from guns in a primary debate with Bernie Sanders. “I’m Joe Biden and I’m running for the senate” Really? Just recently he said, “Now we have over 120 million dead from the COVID-19”. That’s about 1/3 of our total population. During a 2008 campaign rally in Missouri, Biden asked the audience to applaud State Senator Chuck Graham, “Stand up Chuck, let ’em see you” as he gestured for Graham to stand up. Graham was a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair. In 1977 Biden said, “Integrating black students would turn schools into a jungle. I don’t want my children to grow up in a jungle, a racial jungle”. In a 2008 campaign rally Biden said, “Look, John’s [referring to John McCain] last minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word – jobs – JOBS”.

There are plenty more, but you get the picture. Joe Biden is a few fries short of a Happy Meal, but the Democrats realize it, but they won’t admit it. After all, he is supposedly leading in the polls. The Democrats want to win so badly that they will support anyone who opposes a Trump re-election, no matter the cognitive condition of that candidate.

When the debates start, if the powers-to-be in the Democrat hierarchy let Biden participate, it will be a disaster for the Democrats. It’ll be “deja vu”, Michael Dukakis 1988, all over again. Love Trump or hate him, he can speak extemporaneously which Biden has difficulty. It will be a total embarrassment, not only for Biden, but for the Democrat Party, who are banking on him to lead them to victory.

Yes, it will be a challenge for any “Sign Language Interpreter” to try to translate to the deaf when Sleepy Joe Biden speaks. They should not only get a generous stipend, they should get extra money as “combat pay” or they should sue for incoherence.