Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of “Fourth of July” Weekend

Every year, thousands of people and animals are killed or critically injured by fireworks. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents in Palm Beach County to think about safety as they make plans to celebrate their “Fourth of July” weekend.

Every year, thousands of people and animals are killed or critically injured by fireworks. Keeping pets and animals comfortable is important. Please house pets in an area where they feel safe. Make sure fields and stalls are free from hazards for horses, cattle and other animals. If necessary, contact your veterinarian and inquire about giving horses and/or pets a sedative to help keep them from hurting themselves. Take the time to check all fence lines and door latches to insure animals/pets cannot get loose.

Fireworks can result in severe burns, scars and disfigurement that can last a lifetime.

Some examples of restricted fireworks:

Common Bottle Rockets

Firecrackers (Rolls)

Standard Fireworks

M80’s with Mortar

M80’s- Projectile Fireworks

Launchable Rockets with Stands

(The above listed items are only a few common samples that are prohibited for use most of the year.)

– WARNING –

YOU SHOULD NOT SIGN “WAIVERS” in order to purchase fireworks. A “waiver” will not clear you of responsibility should you be caught using illegal fireworks. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the use of illegal fireworks. Using fireworks illegally is a first degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

If you are using fireworks on one of the days exempted by law, or using “legal” sparklers, novelties and trick noisemakers there is still a risk of injury. When lit, all fireworks, including sparklers can reach temperatures between 1200 – 2000 degrees.

Follow these precautions to celebrate safely:

Use fireworks and other novelties on a flat, hard surface. Do not light them on grass.

Be aware of the area where your fireworks are being launched towards, and any hazards present there, such as people or flammable materials.

Use fireworks in an open area. Keep children and pets away from all ignited fireworks. Also keep in mind that livestock such as horses, cows, etc. can also be frightened by fireworks.

Light only one item at a time and never attempt to re-light a dud.

Don’t purchase or use any unwrapped items or items that may have been tampered with.

Keep a fire extinguisher or water hose on hand for emergencies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wishes you a safe “Fourth of July.”