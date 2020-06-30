PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Civil Rights Attorney: “Democratic Leadership Afraid of Black Lives Matter; Let Me Be Clear, Black Lives Matter Does Not Speak for Leo Terrell”

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Black civil rights attorney Leo Terrell appeared on Mark Levin’s Life, Liberty & Levin last weekend for a discussion about the Democrats and race where he said “Let Me Be Clear, Black Lives Matter Does Not Speak for Leo Terrell”

He also went on to say that Black Lives Matter is ‘profiting’ on a ‘false narrative.’

“This is why Black Lives Matter is basically, in my opinion, the Al Sharpton of the 21st century. They are profiteers. They are profiting on trying to give a narrative, a false narrative that is white racist cops, deaths destroying the black community,” Terrell told host Mark Levin. “You point out Chicago. No [BLM] presence walking through the neighborhood protesting to stop black-on-black crime. Al Sharpton goes to the George Floyd funeral. You use a funeral to launch a campaign speech attacking Donald Trump. I do not see Al Sharpton in Chicago. That 3-year-old kid who was killed. You know why? Because it is not profitable. There’s no money to be made.”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

