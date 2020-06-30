Civil Rights Attorney: “Democratic Leadership Afraid of Black Lives Matter; Let Me Be Clear, Black Lives Matter Does Not Speak for Leo Terrell”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Black civil rights attorney Leo Terrell appeared on Mark Levin’s Life, Liberty & Levin last weekend for a discussion about the Democrats and race where he said “Let Me Be Clear, Black Lives Matter Does Not Speak for Leo Terrell”

He also went on to say that Black Lives Matter is ‘profiting’ on a ‘false narrative.’