Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Summit Pines Blvd, West Palm Beach.  Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from at least one gunshot wound. 

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate. The suspect and motive is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

