Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Summit Pines Blvd, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate. The suspect and motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.