Museum of Discovery and Science Offers Free Admission Through September to Active Military, First Responders and Their Families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is proud to offer free admission from June 16 through September 30 to all active military personnel, first responders and their families. The offer is good for up to up to five family members with presentation of an appropriate form of identification when purchasing tickets. The program has been made possible through support from CSX, Florida Blue Foundation and Christine and Austin Forman.

“We salute the brave men and women who make sacrifices and face danger every day to respond to emergencies and keep us safe. We are thankful and honored to welcome active members of the military and first responders,” said Joseph Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “Our doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs and fire fighters have gone above and beyond over the last several months heroically serving on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army; Navy; Air Force; Marine Corps; Coast Guard; as well as members of the Reserves; National Guard (regardless of status); U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps; NOAA Commissioned Corps; First responders (doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs and fire fighters) and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, and work identification in order to gain entrance to the Museum.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE: Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. With a designated STEM Center and an aviation themed makerspace, The Leighton Family Hangar, MODS is committed to engaging, enriching and inspiring tomorrow’s workforce – today. The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. MODS is closed to the public on Mondays and three days of the year: One day in the fall for the Annual Gala (October 24, 2020), Thanksgiving, and one day in the spring for its Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration (March 2021). Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

