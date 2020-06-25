Barr: Joint Terrorist Task Force Investigating Rioting Around Country; 500 Cases Underway, Say’s State and Local Agencies Not Doing Their Job

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier today Attorney General Bill Barr announced that the Department of Justice now has over 500 federal investigations underway in relation to the widespread rioting throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin last month.

In a sit down interview with host Michael Knowles for Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s “Verdict with Ted Cruz” Barr reveals the Trump administration’s plans for dealing with the riots and accuses local and state government agencies of ‘not doing their job’ with efforts to stop violence before it happens.

“The federal government is best positioned to address this kind of violence and lawlessness after it occurs because we don’t have FBI agents walking the beat,” Barr said. “And in fact, when the real violence started around May 25th, 26th, and so forth, we started using our joint terrorist task forces around the country. There are 35 of them around the country. It involves all state and local in those jurisdictions and all the federal agencies. It’s the system we designed to follow terrorists. And now they are starting to go full bore, cranking out investigations, indictments against the people who are involved in this violence. So we have had scores of indictments already for such things as arson, destruction of federal property, things like that and we have right now about 500 investigations underway, so it’s picking up pace and we are committed to holding accountable the people who are engaged in this, but we still have to try to stop it before it happens and that’s where the burden is right now on state and local and in many places they’re not stepping up to the plate, they’re not doing their job.

According to Fox News, Federal prosecutors have begun to announce as many as six dozen people who have been charged with crimes such as murder, arson and looting over the past five weeks.