Colorado Based Author Harper McDavid Wins 2020 Colorado Book Award and 2020 Colorado Authors League Writer’s Award

An environmental project in Zapata, Texas, became the inspiration for Harper McDavid’s first romantic suspense novel, Zapata (Soul Mate Publishing, 2019.) Flat, desolate, and situated along the Rio Grande, Zapata’s an undeniably rough place and at first glance nothing like Morrison. Over time, McDavid has come to realize there’s a symmetry between the two towns with their endless sunsets, wide-open spaces, and most important¬¬–interesting characters.

DENVER, CO – Colorado based author Harper McDavid just won the 2020 Colorado Book Award in the Romance category for her book Zepata and a 2020 Writer’s Award from the Colorado Authors League.

The Colorado Authors League held their first-ever virtual awards ceremony to announce the winners of the 79th Annual CAL Writing Awards. This year two of members of the Colorado Authors League won Colorado Book Awards through the Colorado Center for the Book. Harper McDavid won a Colorado Book Award in the Romance category for Zapata. Clive Cussler (deceased) and Dirk Cussler also won a Colorado Book Award in the Mystery category for Celtic Empire.

Readers who love intelligent romantic suspense shouldn’t miss Zapata, by award-winning author, Harper McDavid. Set along the Texas/Mexico border, this crafty debut novel tackles tough and timely subjects—drug cartels, sex trafficking, and the glass ceiling for women, all while expertly blending a tale of love, vengeance, and redemption.

When engineer Avery McAndrews is offered the Zapata project, she readily accepts. Despite the fact the Texas border town has a dubious reputation, she’s used to pushing past all kinds of stereotypes. The assignment is a career-maker.

A battle for control of the oil production facility puts Avery in the crossfire between warring drug cartels. Kidnapped and imprisoned in a Mexican brothel, Avery discovers that her captor, Javier Ramos, son of a cartel boss, is more than just a power-hungry drug lord. He’s crazy.

As lead attorney for the Ramos Cartel, Alejandro DeLeon’s unofficial responsibilities include managing Javier. The fragile balance of cartel operations is threatened by Javier’s kidnapping of the random American, presenting a nearly impossible situation for Alejandro. But it is Javier’s cruelty that leads Alejandro to risk everything to save Avery.

With a price on their heads and Mexico’s underworld at their heels, Avery and Alejandro must run for their lives.

Awards for Zapata: Winner 2020 Colorado Book Award – Romance Category; Winner 2020 Colorado Authors Award; 2nd Place – Romantic Suspense, Ignite the Flame – Central Ohio Fiction Writers; 2nd Place – Romantic Suspense, Lone Star – Northwest Houston Romance Writers; 1st Place – Romantic Suspense, Elevation of Love – Cultural, Multicultural, Interracial, Special Interest Chapter of RWA; 2nd Place – Romantic Suspense, Pages From the Heart, Online Chapter of RWA; Finalist – Romantic Suspense, The Stiletto, Contemporary Romance Writers; 2nd Place – Romantic Suspense, Golden Rose, Rose City Romance Writers; 3rd Place – Romantic Suspense, Orange Rose, Orange County Chapter of RWA; Finalist – Women’s Fiction, Colorado Gold, Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers.

ABOUT HARPER MCDAVID

Harper McDavid spent her early years in the U.S., India, and Singapore. She holds degrees in Geology and Engineering Geology. Zapata is the first novel in the Border Series where her protagonists are women in STEM. Inspiration for the series came from McDavid’s own work in the oilfields along the Texas Mexico border. Her next book (in progress) Proximity of Betrayal, recently received third place in the Daphne Du Maurier Contest for an unpublished Romantic Suspense (Series).

For more information visit www.harpermcdavid.com or to request an author appearance at book club meetings send an email request to harpermcdavidauthor@gmail.com