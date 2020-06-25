49ers Nick Bosa Enjoys New Home At 30 Thirty North Ocean; 24-unit Luxury Boutique Condominium In Fort Lauderdale Ready For Move-In

Nick Bosa grew up in South Florida and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. His mother Cheryl Bosa, Luxury Real Estate Advisor and head of Sports and Entertainment Division of Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale represented Bosa in his 30 Thirty North Ocean purchase.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – 30 Thirty North Ocean, a 24-unit luxury boutique condominium is ready for new residents such as San Francisco 49ers (#97) Defensive End, Nick Bosa to move-in and enjoy the sprawling lushly landscapes and Ocean views.

“The balcony, ocean breeze and pristine views from my new condo at 30 Thirty made me realize this was a great choice on purchasing my first South Florida home. I grew up in Lauderdale Beach and have a lot of good memories as a kid,” says Bosa.

Nick Bosa grew up in South Florida and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. His mother Cheryl Bosa, Luxury Real Estate Advisor and head of Sports and Entertainment Division of Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale represented Bosa in his 30 Thirty North Ocean purchase. John Bosa and older brother Joey Bosa (defensive end, LA Chargers) all have homes in South Florida therefore Bosa wanted to call Fort Lauderdale Beach his home in the NFL off-season.

Situated 10 blocks north of the world-renowned Fort Lauderdale Beach strip, and among a neighborhood of $2.5 million-plus homes, 30 Thirty North Ocean is located on the last parcel of its size east of A1A in Lauderdale Beach.

The project is one of the most anticipated among U.S. and international buyers with prices starting from $1.27 million. With unparalleled amenities like The Club at Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa membership and the stylish, two-story clubhouse, 30 Thirty offers something for the entire family.

30 Thirty North Ocean is located in a unique and private residential neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale Beach, with ocean views, privacy, large open terraces with summer kitchens, clubhouse and beach club membership among its amenities. 30 Thirty North Ocean’s amenities include a heated resort-style swimming pool, whirlpool spa sauna, and a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, owners’ kitchen and bar. Outside the clubhouse are a gazebo barbecue area and sundeck with lush landscaping. 30 Thirty North Ocean also features secured common areas highlighted by gardens throughout, Wi-Fi in common areas, secured building access, and private neighborhood security patrol.

The 24-unit luxury condominium features private elevators, high-end finishes and offers six, three-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath floorplans ranging in size from 2,095-2,375 square feet under A/C.

Situated 10 blocks north of the world-renowned Fort Lauderdale Beach strip, and among a neighborhood of $2.5 million-plus homes, 30 Thirty North Ocean is located on the last parcel of its size east of A1A in Lauderdale Beach.

The project is one of the most anticipated among U.S. and international buyers with prices starting from $1.27 million. With unparalleled amenities like The Club at Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa membership and the stylish, two-story clubhouse, 30 Thirty offers something for the entire family. The 24-unit luxury condominium features private elevators, high-end finishes and offers six, three-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath floorplans ranging in size from 2,095-2,375 square feet under A/C.

Situated 10 blocks north of the world-renowned Fort Lauderdale Beach strip, and among a neighborhood of $2.5 million-plus homes, 30 Thirty North Ocean is located on the last parcel of its size east of A1A in Lauderdale Beach. To set up a property and model tour, call 954-400-5573, or email info@30-thirty.com. For more information, visit www.30-Thirty.com.

About Cavache Properties LLC: Cavache Properties LLC is a real estate development and investment company with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida. The company currently has several projects in the development phase in South Florida. The Cavache Properties Management Team has been involved in the design, development, and sales and marketing of multiple residential and commercial projects. These include condominiums, apartments, hotels, single family homes, townhouses, and retail. For more information, visit www.cavacheproperties.com