Rasmussen: Trump Approval Rating Higher Than Obama At Same Point in Term [Despite 95% Negative Media]

By Joe Mcdermott
President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating stood at 45% on Tuesday. Barack Obama had a 44% approval rating at the same point in his presidency. Photo credit: Fox News.

WASHINGTON, D.C – According to Rasmussen, President Donald Trump’s daily approval rating stands at 45% Tuesday, despite the continued media onslaught containing, what the company suggests is as much as 95% negative media stories. The numbers came out Tuesday in the Daily Presidential Tracking Poll sponsored by Coffee With Scott Adams. Barack Obama had a 44% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

The Rasmussen Reports shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove. The latest figures include 33% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 46% who Strongly Disapprove.

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landlines, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
