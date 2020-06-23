President Trump Accuses Barack Obama Of Committing Treason; CNN Calls Out Claim As “Unsubstantiated, Unfounded” Attack on Predecessor

WASHINGTON, D.C – On Monday, President Trump suggested that his predecessor, former President Barack Hussein Obama, committed treason by “spying” on his campaign during the now debunked Russia investigation. CBN News’ David Brody, an Emmy Award willing journalist, asked bluntly for Trump to elaborate on a question often asked; to define exactly what crime would have been committed by the Obama Administration, if indeed he were right about nefarious actions taken in connection with the Russia probe.

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump said in the interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network. “Look, when I came out a long time ago, I said, they’d been spying on my campaign. I said, they have been taping, in quotes, meaning a modern-day version of taping; it’s all the same thing, but a modern-day version. They had been spying on my campaign. I told you that a long time ago. Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

A story in CNN calls out the claim as unsubstantiated, saying, “In reality, there is no evidence that the Obama Administration spied on Trump’s campaign or committed any acts that reach the definition of treason.”

However, last year shortly after the confirmation of the new US attorney general, William Barr, told a Senate subcommittee that he in-fact does believe that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was ‘spied on’ by the FBI. When asked directly, that he was not suggesting that spying did occur, Barr responded, ‘I think spying did occur, Yes, I think spying did occur’ he said of the FBI’s investigation into the campaign’s ties to Russia. ‘But the question is whether it was adequately predicated.’

In his own reporting, CNN’s Don Lemon laughed about Trump’s accusation of a ‘political crime,’ asking whether or not Trump would call the ‘political police,” asking, who might that even be?