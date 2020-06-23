Law & Order: Trump Authorizes Arrest, Decade in Prison for Statue Vandals

WASHINGTON, D.C – Earlier today, President Donald Trump has authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other federal property in America, warning they can face up to 10-years in prison.

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

In the Tweet, the President cited the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act of 2003 which states that a person who willfully injures or destroys veteran memorials — or attempts to do so — shall be fined and/or imprisoned no more than 10 years.

The move came after mobs of protesters were trying to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson outside the White House. Police stepped in to stop the destruction.