Law & Order: Trump Authorizes Arrest, Decade in Prison for Statue Vandals

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C – Earlier today, President Donald Trump has authorized the federal government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other federal property in America, warning they can face up to 10-years in prison.

In the Tweet, the President cited the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act of 2003 which states that a person who willfully injures or destroys veteran memorials — or attempts to do so — shall be fined and/or imprisoned no more than 10 years.

https://www.congress.gov/108/plaws/publ29/PLAW-108publ29.pdf

The move came after mobs of protesters were trying to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson outside the White House. Police stepped in to stop the destruction.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Support Independent Journalism:
