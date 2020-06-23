BREAKING: 5 People Shot During Drive-by Shooting In Lantana

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Concept Homes Development in Lantana at Lantana Road and Edgecliff Ave.

LANTANA, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting at a private park located in Concept Homes Development. Upon arrival deputies located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that the suspect shot at the group while driving by. Deputies have a perimeter set up and are currently searching the surrounding area. The motive of this shooting is unknown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information in released by investigators.

