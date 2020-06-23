CrimeLocalSociety

BREAKING: 5 People Shot During Drive-by Shooting In Lantana

By Joe Mcdermott
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Concept Homes Development in Lantana at Lantana Road and Edgecliff Ave.

LANTANA, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting at a private park located in Concept Homes Development. Upon arrival deputies located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.  All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed that the suspect shot at the group while driving by. Deputies have a perimeter set up and are currently searching the surrounding area. The motive of this shooting is unknown. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information in released by investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

