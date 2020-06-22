Woman Found Shot Dead In Pompano Beach; Twin Infant Girls at Home

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Pompano Beach Monday morning. According to investigators, at approximately 5:19 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a female found shot at 614 Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased adult female inside the residence.

Twin infant girls were also located in the home. They were unharmed and are believed to be related to the victim. The kids have been turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families. The victim’s name is currently being withheld; the homicide investigation continues.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson DeJesus at 954-321-4289. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.