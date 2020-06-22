CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching for James Von Minden, Missing Since Friday; Last Seen In Jupiter Farms Disoriented

By Jessica Mcfadyen
James is 5’11”, 210 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seeing wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts and sandals. James is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered adult. 

JUPITER FARMS, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Von Minden. James, was last seen at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020, disoriented, in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run, Jupiter Farms and has not been seen or heard from since. 

Anyone with information on James Von Minden’s whereabouts is urged contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

