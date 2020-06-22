North Miami Beach Man Found Dead In West Park

WEST PARK, FL – At around 3:09 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call near the 4100 block of S.W. 19th Street in West Park. Deputies located a male subject, Wayne Whyte, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel also responded and transported the subject to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case is ongoing and is being investigated by Broward Sheriff’s Office crime scene and homicide detectives. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.