Duffy’s Sports Grill Announces Re-Opening Plans

South Florida-born restaurant chain Duffy’s Sports Grill temporarily closed all 34 locations across the state to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The first phase of re-openings will include locations such as Jupiter West, North Miami Beach, Cape Coral, Superplay and PGA.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Duffy’s Sports Grill, Florida’s largest, family-owned restaurant group, will begin re-opening restaurants July 1st, with the majority of its footprint open by the end of July. After careful consideration of local mandates and CDC guidance across all Duffy’s locations and out of an abundance of caution, Duffy’s has taken this time to leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and quality of service to the standard they are known for as they plan to re-open. The first phase of openings will include locations such as Jupiter West, North Miami Beach, Cape Coral, Superplay and PGA.

“We want to thank all of our employees and loyal customers for their patience, dedication and support during this time. We are very excited to begin reopening locations and cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Duffy’s,” said Joe Webb, President of Duffy’s. “Health-safety and quality of service have always been our top priority and we are coming back better than ever. We can’t wait to see you soon!”

Duffy’s is known as the leading Sports Bar and Grill throughout Florida. In the wake of the limited sports programming and bar service due to regulations, Duffy’s has turned these circumstances into an opportunity to adapt and enhance the guest experience. New measures include expanded outdoor seating options, streamlined kitchen to table service and a revamped Curbside Takeout and Delivery program to cater to those who prefer to enjoy Duffy’s from the comfort of their home or office.

Duffy’s has also taken steps in the development and training of additional health safeguards to ensure the confidence and safety of their team players and guests. These measures include:

Daily health screenings of all Team Players

Additional Team Player health and safety training

Providing facemasks and gloves for all Team Players

Sanitizing stations at the entrance and throughout the restaurant

Limiting dine-in capacity and expanding outdoor patio seating options

Maintaining social distancing practices between parties

Single-use and contactless menus

Disinfecting high touch surfaces continually

Offering contactless curbside pickup for to-go orders

Always ensuring compliance with CDC and local mandates

With locations spread over numerous counties that have varying local mandates, Duffy’s is investing extra time to ensure each store receives the support needed to open safely and responsibly.

“Opening responsibly also includes sustainability. We are looking to the future by taking the steps now needed to keep the doors open and our Team Members employed so we cancontinue to serve our communities the best wings, best burgers and best happy hours!”

For the most recent Duffy’s updates and full list of location openings visit www.DuffysMVP.com

ABOUT DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL

Duffy’s Sports Grill is based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and operates 34 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout Florida. The company has become a regional market leader known for top-quality casual dining with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and grilled items in a distinctive sports atmosphere. Guests will find more than 80 televisions broadcasting endless sports entertainment in each location. Guests also rave about Duffy’s MVP loyalty program, which offers exclusive rewards and discounts to its members just for dining with them. Duffy’s Sports Grill is the largest family-owned and operated restaurant group in the Southeast. After the company’s founder, Paul Emmett, lost his battle to cancer in 2015, the family established the Duffy’s Foundation in his memory. For more information on Duffy’s Sports Grill, please visit www.duffysmvp.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/duffysmvp, or www.instagram.com/duffysmvp.