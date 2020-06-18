CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted for Using Stolen Credit Cards at West Palm Beach Publix

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

According to detectives, the individual captured on surveillance video entered the Publix grocery store located in the 900 block of S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach and made purchases with a stolen credit card.  

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of stolen credit cards, an incident that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

According to detectives, the individual was captured on surveillance video entering the Publix grocery store located in the 900 block of S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach and made purchases with a stolen credit card.  

According to detectives, the individual captured on surveillance video entered the Publix grocery store located in the 900 block of S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach and made purchases with a stolen credit card.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Detectives Looking for Suspect In White Ford…

Joe Mcdermott

Cuomo Searching for Scapegoats To Blame for His Deadly…

Robert Golomb

Department of Justice: 15th Annual World Elder Abuse…

George McGregor
1 of 367