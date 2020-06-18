Suspect Wanted for Using Stolen Credit Cards at West Palm Beach Publix

According to detectives, the individual captured on surveillance video entered the Publix grocery store located in the 900 block of S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach and made purchases with a stolen credit card.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent use of stolen credit cards, an incident that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

According to detectives, the individual was captured on surveillance video entering the Publix grocery store located in the 900 block of S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach and made purchases with a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.