Sheriff of Milwaukee County WIsconsin, David Clarke Jr. addresses the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. Editorial credit: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Retired black Sheriff David Clarke, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a few years ago, came up with that play on the phrase, “Black Lives Matter” by stating that it should read “Black “Lies” Matter”. That group used the phrase “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” (a proven discredited phase that came about during the Ferguson, Mo. incident of a few years ago) to stir up animosity toward the police by the local black community making it seem that a white policeman killed an “innocent” unarmed black man. An untrue description, as even the Obama Justice Department found.

This racist, loosely-knit organization, “Black Lives Matter” (which is similar to the predominantly white radical group of a few years ago, called “Occupy Wall Street), is going around the country trying to agitate racial incidents, and by shutting down speakers at various political gatherings. They have had some success in a few places and events. The main disruptions have occurred in mostly Democrat run cities, and ultra-liberal universities, like Berkeley.

This group is trying to generate controversy by injecting racial animosity into almost every case where there is a confrontation between a black person and a white law enforcement officer. Leaders of this “racist” movement are the usual suspects, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, professor Cornel West, Van Jones and other “racial arsonists”.

It seems that they are only interested in getting involved in incidents between blacks and whites. They don’t seem to care about the enormous uptick of violence and murder that is occurring in the predominantly black communities around the country and its black on black violence, mayhem and looting. I guess that doesn’t fit their agenda of roiling up racial discord to further whatever ends they are trying to accomplish. What is amazing and frustrating is that some of the big corporations are funding this radical domestic terrorist organization for fear of being called “racist”. Sharpton and Jackson are well known “shakedown” artists.

Meanwhile, predominantly black towns and cities are reeling under the impact of this racial turmoil. Even our first black president, Barack Hussein Obama, and the powers-to-be in the Obama administration did not use the “bully pulpit”, like they should have, to stem this movement and the violence that it engendered by its provocative actions. Obama said when he first ran for office that he was going to be a racial healer, but it seems he had abdicated that goal and had instead became a racial agitator by injecting himself into various incidents over the years, generally against the cops. Cities such as Detroit, Chicago, Ferguson, Baltimore, St. Louis, Oakland, Minneapolis, New Orleans etc. have become racial battlegrounds, whereby the police have become the enemy, and not the protectors of the community they are sworn to protect. The police in these communities are very hesitant to act and carry out their duties for fears of being arrested and charged with a crime, of losing their job, notwithstanding, the fear of bodily injury by attacks on them by people in the community. Politicians have used the police as scapegoats for the inefficiency of the public officials running these communities (mayors and public prosecutors). By the way, most all these communities under siege, are run by liberal Democrats, might there be a correlation? The “Black Lives Matter” group was the group a few years ago that paraded down a street shouting “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” and “What do we want – DEAD COPS, when do we want it – NOW.” Is that the kind of a peaceful group that should be funded by these naive corporations?

So yes, former Sheriff David Clarke had coined the proper revision of that phrase of “Black Lives Matter” to “Black Lies Matter”, for that is what it is, a false narrative by black “rabble-rousers” trying to agitate for more violence and confrontation. Where are our governors and mayors when we need leadership to stem this violence? Probably abandoning police stations or ordering the police to stand down or in some cases actually joining the protests. When President Trump states that he is going to crack down on the law breakers he is vilified by the Democrats and their flunky’s in the “Fake News” media. While the wuss governors and mayors act like Nero (who fiddled) as their cities burn. How sad!