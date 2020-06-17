Suspect Wanted for Burglary at Somerset Academy in Lake Worth

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for a burglary to a local business in the area of Lake Worth Florida on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for a burglary to a local business in the area of Lake Worth Florida on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

According to detectives, the suspect attempted to enter multiple doors at the Somerset Academy, a public charter school located in suburban Lake Worth. He finally was successful in entering the men’s restroom. This incident occurred on June 11, 2020 at 11:00 pm. Somerset Academy is located in the 4600 block of Davis Road, Lake Worth.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.