CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted for Burglary at Somerset Academy in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for a burglary to a local business in the area of Lake Worth Florida on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

LAKE WORTH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for a burglary to a local business in the area of Lake Worth Florida on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

According to detectives, the suspect attempted to enter multiple doors at the Somerset Academy, a public charter school located in suburban Lake Worth. He finally was successful in entering the men’s restroom. This incident occurred on June 11, 2020 at 11:00 pm. Somerset Academy is located in the 4600 block of Davis Road, Lake Worth. 

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for a burglary to a local business in the area of Lake Worth Florida on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hospital Taps Small Craft Brewery For Financial Aid To Buy…

Phil Galewitz

Health Experts Link Rise In Arizona COVID Cases To End Of…

Will Stone

Supreme Court Ruling Called Huge Victory for LGBT Rights

Andrea Sears
1 of 366