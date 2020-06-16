CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Detectives Looking for Suspect In White Ford F-150

By Joe Mcdermott
The man who wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was captured in surveillance images. This incident occurred on June 3, 2020 at 8:15 pm. There was no reason for the attack as far as investigators know at this time.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the local community in identifying a suspect that is wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident which occurred on June 3.

According to investigators, a victim was sitting in his vehicle, in a parking lot, located in the 6700 block of Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, when a male driving a white Ford F-150 pulled up next to him, exited the vehicle and began assaulting him with a weapon. The victim was able to put his vehicle in gear and flee the scene.

The man and his vehicle were captured in surveillance images. This incident occurred on June 3, 2020 at 8:15 pm. There was no reason for the attack as far as investigators know at this time.

Authorizes are looking to identify the man who was driving a white Ford F-150 4X4 Pickup truck; he is wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident on June 3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

