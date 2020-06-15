LocalSociety

Man, 49, Dies In Fatal House Fire In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel and deputies responded to 413 Phippen Waiters Road in Dania Beach and found an adult male, Tyrone Smith, 49, deceased. Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating this death in conjunction with the Fire Marshal. File photo Shutterstock.com.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fire that claimed a man’s life Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a fire at 413 Phippen Waiters Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel and deputies responded and found an adult male, Tyrone Smith, 49, deceased. Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating this death in conjunction with the Fire Marshal. 

The case in ongoing. 

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

WOW: Biden Unveils Plan to “Umm, Uh In, With Uh, With Uh, I…

Joe Mcdermott

Nunes: Criminal Referrals From Mueller Team Due In Next Week…

Joe Mcdermott

Trump Hints At Pardon For Roger Stone In Tweet: Says He Is…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 336