Man, 49, Dies In Fatal House Fire In Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fire that claimed a man’s life Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a fire at 413 Phippen Waiters Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel and deputies responded and found an adult male, Tyrone Smith, 49, deceased. Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating this death in conjunction with the Fire Marshal.
The case in ongoing.