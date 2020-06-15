President Trump’s 2020 Senior Legal Adviser Tells CNN Anchor: “You’re Not A Journalist Brian, You’re An Activist, You Have An Agenda, It’s Anti-Trump”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an interview with anchor of Reliable Sources and CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter, Trump Senior Legal Advisor, Jenna Ellis Esq, fired back at him for complaints about the term “Fake News” calling him an activist instead of a journalist.

“You’re not a journalist Brian, you’re an activist.”

The senior legal adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign condemned CNN’s recent presidential poll on Sunday calling it “misleading junk science” in a interview on the network. The two were sparing over the cease-and-desist letter that the Trump campaign sent CNN last week over a poll that showed Joe Biden with a significant lead over the president.

Jenna Ellis is an attorney, professor of law, and international speaker. She specializes in and teaches Constitutional Law. She also specializes in criminal defense practice and is a former deputy district attorney. Jenna is licensed in federal practice and has appeared in litigation on behalf of the U.S. Department of State and the Department of the Navy.

She is a professor at Colorado Christian University and an on-air legal analyst for Moody Bible Institute Radio and a frequent guest on many other media programs. Jenna has a B.A. in Technical Journalism and is a Fellow of the World Journalism Institute in New York. Prior to practicing law, she regularly published in a variety of local and national forums, including The Associated Press. She has also been published in The Colorado Lawyer.