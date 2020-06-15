Is Gone With The Wind’s Hattie McDaniel A Racist?

A small but significant step was taken on the road to equality when Hattie McDaniel won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing Mammy in the Civil War epic Gone with the Wind, February 29, 1940. Photo: Loews Cineplex Entertainment, Selznick International Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – For those of you who do not know of Hattie McDaniel, she was the slave maid (Mammy) at the Tara plantation in the acclaimed movie “Gone With The Wind”, back in 1939. Why that needs to be said is that HBO has removed the movie from its offerings claiming that it had “racist” overtones mainly because it was located in the Confederate South, and the maid, Hattie McDaniel was black.

How absurd that the “racial grievance crowd” has intimidated executives in various businesses, in this case HBO, to adhere to the “political correctness” line that those “self-proclaimed” anti-racist bigots can determine what is permissible and what is not, as to the content of an award winning movie.

Are we losing our minds? Many of these “racial arsonists” are white people trying to overcome their imagined “white guilt” for past injustices going back hundreds of years when slavery was legal.

I resent the implication that I or my family and friends, are responsible for past racial injustices. We had nothing to do with that past, and we shouldn’t feel guilty. We never owned slaves or did anything to bring grief upon the blacks or any other minority. Some citizens, like the White Nationalist and Supremacist groups, still foster bigotry, but why then paint the brush that all white people are racists? The people with an agenda like the “shakedown” artists, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, use “white guilt” in using that racial tactic in getting money for themselves and their organizations by shaking them down under threat of being called racist. Whenever a racial incident takes place, these “disciples of chaos” come out of the woodwork to go to the town or city where the incident occurred. It always seems that when Sharpton and Jackson go into a violent racially charged situation, they always seem to become part of the problem instead of being part of the solution.

These anarchist groups like ANTIFA and BLM (Black Lives Matter) are nothing but Marxist/Socialist social flame throwers whose main purpose is the undermining of our society and institutions. And recently, they seem to be gaining traction in the Democrat controlled states and cities. Anarchy reigns supreme in cities like Seattle, Minneapolis, Baltimore, New York City, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Detroit, and Atlanta etc. The politicians in charge all seem to have abdicated their authority to these violent domestic radical groups, that are creating havoc and destruction in the various cities all around the country.

The tearing down of statues of Confederate soldiers, the renaming of military bases, the vandalizing of monuments of some of our great heroes and statesmen of the past, such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and the great explorer Christopher Columbus, is an abomination that should not be allowed to happen. I guess the old admonition of “those that don’t remember the past are bound to repeat it” doesn’t seem to make an impression on these desecraters, looters, and arsonists that are ravaging our cities and towns in the name of “racial justice”.

The banning of that much acclaimed film, “Gone With The Wind”, is an example of common sense going out the window. By the way, Hattie McDaniel won an Academy Award (the 1st black person to do so) for her performance in the film, which shows the stupidity of the “politically correct police”.

Let’s hope, in this coming election, we don’t elect more Marxist/Socialists as it would mean the end of our great republic as we know it. That is all the more reason to re-elect President Trump to a second term in November. He’s a man who says what he means and means what he says, the kind of leader that some of the states and cities are desperately missing.