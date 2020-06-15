Broward Detectives Investigating Woman’s Body Found floating In Lake

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found floating in a Weston lake Monday morning. At this point, Broward’s Sheriff’s Office detectives do not suspect foul play, however, homicide and crime scene detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the woman’s death.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in the 500 block of Racquet Club Road in regard to a missing person. The husband of the missing woman, Ilba Dickey, 62, told deputies he saw his dog floating in the lake along with a pair of his wife’s sandals. The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and removed the woman from the lake. Investigators did not see any signs of trauma. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.