WOW: Biden Unveils Plan to “Umm, Uh In, With Uh, With Uh, I Don’t Know Uh”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On June 11, 2020 Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a series of proposals for reopening the U.S. economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while also keeping workers safe, including the creation of a board to oversee testing and PPE production and paid federal leave for anyone who gets paid or is looking after a sick relative. He also says he would invest $25 billion behind a vaccine czar to ensure access for all.

During the video Biden seemed to struggle, even while reading his notes, to put his words and thoughts together simultaneously, a problem becoming increasing frequent during his speeches and on camera interviews which suggest what appears to be some sort of a mental deterioration. The statements he reads often sound like desperate attempts to remain focused, but at 77 years of age, he sometimes barely makes sense. In this video Joe says, “Uh, Um, Uh, in with Uh, with Uh, I Don’t Know, Uh”

For the rest of the event Biden seemed to do rather well (except for when he stated “He’s going down to Texas on ‘Juneteenth,’ right?” whatever that means). It was somewhat difficult to find the piece of video in which he stumbles with many news outlets cutting the ten second spot out or beginning their video of the conference before or after the gaff, however, we’ve managed to locate the ten-second stumble. You can watch the entire round table event on C-SPAN here. It is his ‘eight-point plan’ to reopen the U.S. economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, held June 11.