Trump Hints At Pardon For Roger Stone In Tweet: Says He Is “Victim Of A Corrupt And Illegal Witch Hunt; Can Sleep Well At Night”

Roger Stone attends premiere Get Me Roger Stone at SVA during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, New York, NY. April 23, 2017. Photo credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to a tweet from political activist Charlie Kirk who founded Turning Point in 2012, when he was just 18 years old, Trump tweeted, “No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

The president has repeatedly voiced outrage over Stone’s treatment during his trial for charges stemming from “The Muller Probe” or better known as the “Obstruction of Nothing” into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone, a political consultant, author, lobbyist, strategist, and friend of Trump, had been convicted as a part of the Special Prosecutor ’s investigation. Stone has been found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing, and the four attorneys in charge of his case had recommended that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.