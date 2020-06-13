PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Trump Hints At Pardon For Roger Stone In Tweet: Says He Is “Victim Of A Corrupt And Illegal Witch Hunt; Can Sleep Well At Night”

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

Roger Stone attends premiere Get Me Roger Stone at SVA during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, New York, NY. April 23, 2017. Photo credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to a tweet from political activist Charlie Kirk who founded Turning Point in 2012, when he was just 18 years old, Trump tweeted, “No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”

The president has repeatedly voiced outrage over Stone’s treatment during his trial for charges stemming from “The Muller Probe” or better known as the Obstruction of Nothing” into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone, a political consultant, author, lobbyist, strategist, and friend of Trump, had been convicted as a part of the Special Prosecutor ’s investigation. Stone has been found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing, and the four attorneys in charge of his case had recommended that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jus’ Sayin – Why We Aren’t Succeeding

Carlo Cavazutti

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting

Joe Mcdermott

Helping Hispanic Families Learn About End-of-Life Options

Andrea Sears
1 of 503