Thou Doth Protest Too Much

Black and white image of William Shakespeare’s head from a terracotta bust dating from 1730. The meaning of The lady doth protest too much, me thinks, is that some person or group is insistent about something, to the point where the opposite is most likely true. Photo credit: Tony Baggett, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – That phrase in the headline is a play on what Shakespeare said in his story “Hamlet”. The full phrase of Shakespeare was, “The lady doth protest too much, me thinks”. The meaning of that phrase is that some person or group is insistent about something, to the point where the opposite is most likely true. That phrase by Shakespeare could and should be applied to the anti-Trump Democrats who are complaining about the same tactics they used in trying to impeach the president. Imagine the phony outrage of them complaining that both Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Chuck Grassley have issued subpoena’s to many of the former Obama officials in trying to get to the bottom of the ill-fated attempts to illegally drive President Trump from office. Yes, they doth protest too much.

The Democrats scream that they want more openness and transparency when it comes to Republicans, but when it comes to exposing the “dirty deeds” of Democrats they cry and wail that the Republicans are pursuing a “witch hunt”. Does that sound familiar? That was the cry for three years by President Trump and the Republicans as the Democrats used KGB tactics in trying to impeach a duly elected president, Donald Trump.

The Democrats used their majority in the House of Representatives to attempt a “bloodless coup” to unseat the president. Yet, they still won’t accept the fact that all the testimony and self-serving statements, especially by Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, accusing the President of treason and conspiracy with the Russians etc. were all found to be bogus. The anti-Trump haters in the “Deep State” and in the higher echelon of the FBI, was a black eye on our government law enforcement agencies.

Who would’ve thought that those government agencies would use illegal tactics of spying on a presidential campaign and after Trump was elected, trying to entice innocent members of that campaign and his administration, to lie so they could be charged with a crime (Gen. Michael Flynn, Carter Page, George Papadopolous etc.), leaking confidential information to the press, and otherwise conducting themselves in other anti-American activities.

Most all of the subpoena’s to be issued by the Senate committees are issued to former members of the Obama administration. Yes, that’s the same administration that claims that not one scandal happened during their entire eight years of its presidency. What facts show so far and are dribbling out, is that the Obama administration was one of the most corrupt administrations in modern history when it came to crimes and illegal activities.

The expression, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander” can be applied to the actions of the sanctimonious Democrats, by them protesting the same procedures they used against President Trump in their attempts to drive him from office.

The Democrats and their lackey’s in the media are “crying like stuck pigs” because, I believe that they don’t want the public to know the extent of the illegal activities used by them in their “faux” investigations of the president.

Yes, they “doth protest too much” and they must be “outed” so that future presidents are not confronted with this type of illegal behavior. So, I implore the Senate committees to continue its investigation, even in the face of intense criticism by their opponents.