15th Annual Boca Raton Concours D’elegance Event Announced; To Be Presented By Mercedes-Benz And AutoNation, February 19 – 21, 2021

Show Field at the 2021 Annual Boca Raton Concours d' Elegance.

BOCA RATON, FL — The 15th annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation on February 19-21, 2021 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club announcesauto enthusiasts will celebrate with Marque of the Year, Pre-War Chrysler & Imperial Coach Built.

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is the world’s largest Concours owned by charity, and fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Founded and directed by Rita & Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group as volunteers who have annually continued their leadership and hands-on involvement over the last 15 years is all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County and the more than 12,000 at-risk youth it serves.

2020 Best of Show Car Presented to Tom & Liz Hill of Windermere, FL on behalf of Dr. Richard Workman, owner 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Coupe, Scaglietti

Boca Raton Resort & Club at Hangar Party and Sunday Concours

“The 2021 Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance will be the first major nationally recognized Concours since March 2020. To date, the event has raised more than $10 million for the charity,” says event Founders and Producers, Rita & Rick Case.

The weekend kicks-off on Friday, February 19th with the Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation within the Boca Raton Airport. Guests peruse an impressive selection of cars, motorcycles, private jets, premier vendors and gourmet food, wine and spirit tastings from over 25 South Florida’s restaurants.

Bugatti of Broward at the 14th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance Hangar Party

Seafood tastings from the Boca Raton Resort & Club during the 14th Annual Boca Raton Concours d; Elegance Hangar Party

The excitement continues on Saturday, February 20th with the Grand Gala Dinner, Live Auction & Comedian Stand-up Performance. Prior to dinner, guests enjoy a cocktail reception and have the opportunity to bid on a unique array of items at the silent auction. Immediately following the cocktail reception, guests served a gourmet dinner during which they have the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind trips and exotic vacation packages. Additionally, guests will enjoy the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards to factory, dealer and race car automotive legends. The evening’s grand finale features a stellar performance by a top nationally recognized comedian.

Ken Eberts, an American painter who has been instrumental in creating automotive art inspired by and focusing on automobiles and motorcycles. He is a founding member of the Automotive Fine Arts Society, and has been its president since its inception in 1983.

The memorable weekend continues with the Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance on Sunday, February 21stsponsored by the Rick Case Automotive Group. The morning begins with judges walking through the show field meeting automobile and motorcycle owners and event attendees. Guests from around the world experience an automotive showcase like no other, featuring over 200 cars and motorcycles from an array of time periods. Auto enthusiasts have a chance to view the Marque of the Year, Pre-War Chrysler & Imperial, Coach Builtand several Features of the Year: Chrysler & Imperial post-war 1946, 1957, 1958-1975; 100th Anniversary of the Springfield Rolls-Royce and 1961; Morgan three-wheelers and Jaguar “E” Type 60th Anniversary.

1932 Stutz DV32 Victoria, Rollston & Company, Stephen and Amy Plaster, Collectors of the Year Automobile, Lebanon, MO.

This year’s Special Display Classes include: 30 under 30; Tuner Cars and 1963-1967 Corvette Coupes. An expert panel of judges who selects the finest vintage, antique, classic and exotic vehicles based on period, presentation and style. Additionally, this year’s Automobile Collector of the Year: Guy Lewis and Debut cars include: 1937 Horsch,1914 Sterns-Knight and 1963 Porsche 356.

Tastings at the 14th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance Hangar Party

Tastings during the 14th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’ Elegance Hangar Party

Once the show kicks off, VIP-ticketed guests are invited to enjoy a selection of gourmet food, wine and spirits from more than 25 of South Florida’s finest restaurants at the Concours d’Gourmet Pavilion. To purchase Concours d’Elegance weekend tickets, visit www.BocaCDE.com today.

