Miami Police Investigating Home Invasion and Armed Robbery

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating a home invasion and armed robbery, where four masked subjects confronted two female victims.

According to investigators, the subjects entered the home through an unlocked front door. One of the subjects tied up the first victim with duct tape and threatened to kill her with a knife if she screamed. Another subject tied the second victim and covered her mouth with duct tape. The other two subjects ransacked the bedrooms and stole jewelry and $600.00 in cash. The subjects fled in the victim’s 2017 Honda Accord. The victims were not injured.

The subjects’ images were captured on video surveillance and authorites are asking the public for any information on the suspects which could lead to arrest. The incident happened on 141 Avenue SW 168 Street in Miami, FL on June 5th at approximately 7:00 p.m. All four suspects are expected to be between 17 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”