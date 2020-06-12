Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting

CENTRAL BROWARD, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the Thursday night shooting that left a man dead in unincorporated Central Broward.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting at the 2800 block of N.W. Second Street in Unincorporated Central Broward. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found an adult male, Jamar Madison, 33, who had been shot multiple times. Madison was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating this death. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Roque at 754-800-5383. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.