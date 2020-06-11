New Jersey Corrections Officer Suspended, Fed-Ex Worker Fired for Mocking George Floyd Death During Black Lives Matter Protest

FRANKLINVILLE, NJ – A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended and a FedEx employee was fired this week after a video was posted on social media depicting the two men mocking the death of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest held on Monday.

The footage in question shows the two men reenacting Floyd’s death on the side of the road while protestors marched by, with the one man lying motionless on his stomach and the other man kneeling on the back of his neck while shouting, “This is what happens. Comply with the cops.”

The two men were shown posing in front of a large pickup truck adorned with an American flag and a “Trump 2020” banner.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, lying handcuffed on his stomach while a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident sparked massive, nationwide protests regarding the role of racism in policing and the officer allegedly responsible for Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

The two men filmed mocking Floyd’s death in the video have been identified as a New Jersey corrections officer, who has since been suspended pending an investigation; the other man is a Fed-Ex employee who has since been fired by the company. It is currently not known which individual in the video is the corrections officer and which is the Fed-Ex employee.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections issued a statement on Twitter that said they were aware that their officer had participated in a “hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation.”

Fed-Ex confirmed via a tweet that the employee in the video has been fired.“FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in the video,” the company said. “We stand with those who support justice and equality.”