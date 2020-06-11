SocietyU.S. News

New Jersey Corrections Officer Suspended, Fed-Ex Worker Fired for Mocking George Floyd Death During Black Lives Matter Protest

By Christopher Boyle
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

FRANKLINVILLE, NJ – A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended and a FedEx employee was fired this week after a video was posted on social media depicting the two men mocking the death of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest held on Monday.

The footage in question shows the two men reenacting Floyd’s death on the side of the road while protestors marched by, with the one man lying motionless on his stomach and the other man kneeling on the back of his neck while shouting, “This is what happens. Comply with the cops.”

The two men were shown posing in front of a large pickup truck adorned with an American flag and a “Trump 2020” banner.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, lying handcuffed on his stomach while a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident sparked massive, nationwide protests regarding the role of racism in policing and the officer allegedly responsible for Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

The two men filmed mocking Floyd’s death in the video have been identified as a New Jersey corrections officer, who has since been suspended pending an investigation; the other man is a Fed-Ex employee who has since been fired by the company. It is currently not known which individual in the video is the corrections officer and which is the Fed-Ex employee.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections issued a statement on Twitter that said they were aware that their officer had participated in a “hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation.”

Fed-Ex confirmed via a tweet that the employee in the video has been fired.“FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in the video,” the company said. “We stand with those who support justice and equality.”

Comment via Facebook
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mr Boyle helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Supermarket In…

Joe Mcdermott

For EMTs, There’s No ‘Rule Book’ For Facing Pandemic,…

Carmen Heredia Rodriguez

Detectives Seeking To Identify Suspects Who “Looted” Local…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 437