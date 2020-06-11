Museum of Discovery and Science and AutoNation IMAX Theater Will Reopen for Member Appreciation Days, June 16, With Protocols in Place

Expedition: Dinosaur Travelling Exhibit, Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Extended Through September 7

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is excited to announce its reopening with Member Appreciation Days June 16-June 21 and starting on June 23 for the general community. In accordance with CDC and Broward County protocols to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the Museum has implemented a comprehensive Welcome Back Plan.

“We are grateful for the support of the entire community throughout this remarkable time, especially from our loyal members and partners,” said Joseph P. Cox, president & CEO of MODS. “While our Museum was closed to the public, we continued to meet our mission of ‘Connecting People to Inspiring Science’ through engaging digital offerings that reached tens of thousands of families. We are excited to welcome the community back safely, responsibly and still deliver the experience they have come to expect from MODS.”

Families can expect to have an enjoyable and safe visit to MODS complete with exhibit exploration (acclaimed traveling exhibit Expedition: Dinosaur has been extended through September 7, 2020), STEM discoveries, animal encounters, IMAX (Dinosaurs of Antarctica is a must-see!) and more. Guests are encouraged to check out MODS Healthy Scientists for the most updated information prior to visiting the Museum.

MODS highlights several protocols to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff, including modified hours, new visitor guidelines, timed ticket requirements and deep cleaning exhibit closures. Visitors, please note the following updates during Member Appreciation Days and beyond:

Museum Experience –

MODS engineered an experience for everyone to give everyone a wonderful experience. For the health and safety of all guests, certain Museum exhibits and rides will be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and enhanced cleaning during operating hours, including Discovery Center, Dig Pit, MaxFlight, KEVA Blocks, Melting Ice Sheet in Prehistoric Florida and Roller Coaster exhibit in the Science Park.

Visitors can look for directional signage indicating a suggested route through exhibits, physical distancing, hand washing and other requirements and recommendations.

All guests will be asked to maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between groups and employees and other visitors while at the Museum.

Re-entry will not be permitted.

MODS’ Operating Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Museum will be closed daily from 1:00–2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. on Sundays for deep cleaning.

The Museum is only open on Mondays for limited prearranged school or other group visits and tours with maximums.

Timed Ticket Reservations:

Museum admission will be operating at 25% capacity to allow for social distancing.

MODS is offering a timed ticket reservation for all visitors including members, on a first-come, first-served basis. The Museum encourages advance online ticket reservations at mods.org/tickets.

Note: Walk-up purchases may be available through credit card payments only.

New Visitor Guidelines:

Health Questionnaire and Temperature Checks – Prior to entry, visitors will be asked a series of health questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms and have a touchless temperature check. If a visitor responds “yes” to any of the health questions or has a temperature above 100.4℉, admission will be denied to the entire party.

Prior to entry, visitors will be asked a series of health questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms and have a touchless temperature check. If a visitor responds “yes” to any of the health questions or has a temperature above 100.4℉, admission will be denied to the entire party. Face Coverings – Visitors over the age of two are required to wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose for the duration of their visit, per CDC guidelines. Masks may be brought from home and are available for purchase in the Explore Store.

Visitors over the age of two are required to wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose for the duration of their visit, per CDC guidelines. Masks may be brought from home and are available for purchase in the Explore Store. Note: MODS will accommodate guests with face-covering exemption status for respiratory issues on select days. Call for information and reservations at 954.713.0930 by Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

AutoNation IMAX Experience –

Free IMAX documentary film with admission.

Capacity in the AutoNation IMAX Theater will be temporarily capped at 30%.

Upon entry, guests will be seated in every other row with their group. Two seats will be left empty between groups to allow for six (6) feet of social distancing.

Additional time will be added between showtimes to allow for a thorough deep clean of the theater using electrostatic cleaning equipment.

Limited Food Service – Prepackaged snacks can be purchased onsite in Elements Café and the Explore Store.

Attending Member Appreciation Days (June 16-21) at MODS:

Museum members will continue to enjoy free admission among many other member benefits and MUST reserve an entry time in advance online at mods.org prior to arrival.

Admission will be closely monitored to ensure physical distancing, and entry is not guaranteed.

Anyone who would like to become a member prior to Member Appreciation Days is welcome to view our MEGA Membership promotion of 18 months for the price of 12, please visit mods.org/membership.

Following Member Appreciation Days, the Museum’s doors will be open to the general community starting June 23, 2020, adhering to the new visitor guidelines.

“The health and safety of MODS visitors and employees continues to be a top priority, and the Museum’s daily cleaning procedures are facility-wide, large-scale and extensive,” said Meredith Feder, deputy director, strategic initiatives at MODS. “Healthy scientists make healthy choices, so the Museum’s Welcome Back Plan details the steps we’ve taken in applying all local, state and federal guidelines. We will continue our focus on active surface disinfection of all touchpoints and electrostatic spraying of exhibits throughout the day and after-hours to provide a safe experience for our guests.”

MODS will continue to connect the community with inspiring science with a full slate of virtual initiatives including FREE Virtual Camp Discovery videos including free daily STEM activities, immersive experiments, demonstrations and shows, FREE MODS Challenge curriculum for PreK-12 students and a FREE series, Eye of the Storm, to help prepare for storm season by learning the science behind severe weather.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE:

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. With a designated STEM Center and an aviation themed makerspace, The Leighton Family Hangar, MODS is committed to engaging, enriching and inspiring tomorrow’s workforce – today. The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. MODS is closed to the community on Monday’s and three days of the year: One day in the fall for the Annual Gala (October 24, 2020), Thanksgiving, and one day in the spring for its Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration (March 2021). Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637). Like or follow on Social Media. Facebook: facebook.com/MODSFTL Twitter: twitter.com/modsftl Instagram: instagram.com/modsftl