BREAKING: Miami-Dade Police Department Bans Controversial Chokehold

Miami-Dade police director Freddy Ramirez, right, said Thursday that his officers will no longer be authorized to use the ‘Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint’ AKA a Chock-hold,used to detain suspects. Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department Headquarters in Doral, January 8, 2020.

MIAMI, FL – This morning, Thursday, June 11, 2020, the controversial technique Police use to detain suspects, described as the ‘carotid triangle restraint,’ which restricts blood flow to the brain, is now officially banned in Miami.

Police Director Freddy Ramirez issued the following statement today.

“Upon being appointed Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department at the beginning of this year, I began a review process that initiated changes which I believe will help our Department live up to our vision of being the model law enforcement organization in the Nation. Among those changes was a Departmental re-organization that emphasizes compliance with professional standards and Officer wellness as well as a streamlined approach to emergency operations. Nonetheless, as a progressive agency, we must remain in a constant state of review and open to emerging best practices and community feedback. As such, I have decided to no longer authorize the utilization of the Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint (ACTR). This decision was based on a multitude of factors to include officer and public safety, feedback from policing professionals, members of our community, local leaders and officials, and recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum.” Alfredo Ramirez III, Director, Miami-Dade Police Department

Several cities have also banned or at least ‘committed to ban’ choke-holds commonly used by police departments, in response to protests including Denver, Dallas, and Houston. New York City banned choke-holds in 1993 while Los Angeles as far back as 1980; soon followed others nationwide.

What exactly is a chokehold?

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 49, was appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director in January, 2020. In a news conference held at Police Headquarters on January 8th, he promised to focus on ‘gun violence and the health of his police officers’ he said.