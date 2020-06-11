Outspoken Trump Supporter and Supposed “QAnon” Conspiracy Theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Currently in Lead for Georgia Congressional Seat

NORTHWESTERN, GA – Marjorie Taylor Greene – Republican, outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, and promoter of far-right QAnon conspiracy theories – is currently running for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, and in Tuesday’s GOP primary she put in a strong showing that has many saying that she could officially take the House seat in November.

Incumbent Tom Graves, a Republican who has held the office since 2010, did not seek re-election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and John Cowan were the top two finishers in the Republican primary, with Greene receiving 41 percent of the vote and Cowan 19 percent. Since neither candidate received the required 50 percent of the vote needed to win the Republican nomination outright, the two will be heading to a runoff to be held on August 11.

The owner of a construction company and who has mainly footed her own campaign bills out-of-pocket, Greene has made a name for herself as a conservative and a staunch supporter of President Trump.

“I’m 100 percent pro-life, 100 percent pro-gun, and I’m the strongest supporter of President Trump and always have been,” Greene has been quoted as saying. She has also stated that overhauling the United States’ finances would be her main goal if successfully elected to Congress.

Greene is also a proponent of numerous conspiracy theories, including the so-called “QAnon” movement. QAnon is a conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged “deep state” against President Trump and his supporters which aims to erase traditional western values.

Greene also raised eyebrows with a series of YouTube campaign videos depicting her holding a rifle while issuing threats to “ANTIFA terrorists” and shooting at targets from the back of a humvee while reciting her policy talking points.