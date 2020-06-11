Detectives: Miami Heat Fan Commits Armed Robbery In Broad Daylight

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Two employees were robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes on June 7, and Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating these robbers.

According to authorities, shortly after 4 p.m. that Sunday, surveillance video outside the Cash America Pawn shop located at 2880 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes captures a black 2016 Toyota Corolla pulling into the parking lot of the business. One subject exits the Toyota and is seen entering the pawn shop. A few minutes later, video inside the store shows he is accompanied by another subject wearing a black hooded Miami Heat sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Footage then shows the subjects looking around the business before leaving and returning just before 5 p.m. Armed with a gun, the subject dressed in the Miami Heat apparel approaches the store clerks and demands jewelry at gunpoint while the second subject, now wearing a Haitian Flag face mask and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, points to the items they want. Once satisfied with the stolen goods, the robbers take off.

Witnesses say the robbers appear to be in their late 20s and are between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall with facial hair. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.