CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives: Miami Heat Fan Commits Armed Robbery In Broad Daylight

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Two employees were robbed at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes on June 7, and Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating these robbers.  

According to authorities, shortly after 4 p.m. that Sunday, surveillance video outside the Cash America Pawn shop located at 2880 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes captures a black 2016 Toyota Corolla pulling into the parking lot of the business. One subject exits the Toyota and is seen entering the pawn shop. A few minutes later, video inside the store shows he is accompanied by another subject wearing a black hooded Miami Heat sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

Footage then shows the subjects looking around the business before leaving and returning just before 5 p.m. Armed with a gun, the subject dressed in the Miami Heat apparel approaches the store clerks and demands jewelry at gunpoint while the second subject, now wearing a Haitian Flag face mask and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, points to the items they want. Once satisfied with the stolen goods, the robbers take off.    

Witnesses say the robbers appear to be in their late 20s and are between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall with facial hair. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Who Are The Racial Arsonists?

Chuck Lehmann

Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Supermarket In…

Joe Mcdermott

For EMTs, There’s No ‘Rule Book’ For Facing Pandemic,…

Carmen Heredia Rodriguez
1 of 361