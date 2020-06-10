Suspect Wanted By FBI For Burning Miami Police Car Identified

The unidentified suspect, seen in the pictures, was believed to be responsible for burning a police car located under Interstate 95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami when it was set on fire. The suspects name will not be released at this time.

MIAMI, FL – Just one day after the FBI offered a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of an individual responsible for burning a City of Miami Police Department patrol car on May 30, 2020, a tip received led to a local hospital where the suspect was listed in serious medical condition.

The unidentified suspect, seen in the pictures, was believed to be responsible for burning a police car located under Interstate 95 on the corner of NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street in downtown Miami when it was set on fire.

“The FBI holds sacred the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms. Unfortunately, we are seeing individuals who are taking advantage of these peaceful assemblies to pursue violence and in doing so are threatening the rights and safety of all citizens,” said George L. Piro, special agent in charge, FBI Miami.

“The assistance and level of cooperation from our partners at the FBI and ATF has been outstanding. Although we support the right to free speech and the right to assemble, we will not tolerate flagrant violations of the law. If someone decides that they want to destroy property and or harm our residents, they will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said City of Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina.

The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.

Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.

The suspects name will not be released at this time.

To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country. If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case. You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation. If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.