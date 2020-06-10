Lake Worth Man On Scooter Dies In Greenacres Crash

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Victor M, Diaz, 36, of Lake Worth Florida, was traveling westbound on Lake Worth Road in the outside lane toward the intersection with Jog Road. File photo. Not actual scene. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

GREENACRES, FL – A 36 year old man was killed yesterday in a single vehicle crash when he lost control and veered off the road. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, vehicle One (the scooter) Victor M, Diaz of Lake Worth Florida, was traveling westbound on Lake Worth Road in the outside lane toward the intersection with Jog Road. According to a witness, a deputy, vehicle one began to wobble and then ran off the right side of the roadway, striking the curb, and going airborne. The front of scooter impacted a concrete utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.