VIDEO: Detectives Seeking To Identify 30 Suspects Who “Looted” Local Marijuana Businesses In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 1, 2020, at 3:00 am, approximately 30 individuals burglarized a local Medical Marijuana business in the 100 block of Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach, by breaking through the front door with a small sledge hammer and another unknown tool. This same group committed numerous other burglaries to businesses in Palm Beach County. 

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the video released today.

Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

