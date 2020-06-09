VIDEO: Detectives Seeking To Identify 30 Suspects Who “Looted” Local Marijuana Businesses In West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 1, 2020, at 3:00 am, approximately 30 individuals burglarized a local Medical Marijuana business in the 100 block of Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach, by breaking through the front door with a small sledge hammer and another unknown tool. This same group committed numerous other burglaries to businesses in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the video released today.

Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.