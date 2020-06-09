CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Supermarket In Homestead

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a south Miami-Dade supermarket on May, 13, 2020 at approximately 11:11 a.m. According to investigators, the subject placed several items inside a backpack and walked past the cash registers without making any attempt to pay. The subject was approached by a store employee who was at the exit and requested he return the items. The subject pointed a folding knife at the victim, exited the store and fled on a bicycle with the stolen items. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect was described as a 20 to 25 year old black male. The altercation was captured on video surveillance. Investigators are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying and/or locating the subject. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Census Critical for People with Disabilities; For First…

Andrea Sears

Using Nature to Protect Against Disasters

Andrea Sears
1 of 355