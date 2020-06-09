Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Supermarket In Homestead

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a south Miami-Dade supermarket on May, 13, 2020 at approximately 11:11 a.m. According to investigators, the subject placed several items inside a backpack and walked past the cash registers without making any attempt to pay. The subject was approached by a store employee who was at the exit and requested he return the items. The subject pointed a folding knife at the victim, exited the store and fled on a bicycle with the stolen items. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect was described as a 20 to 25 year old black male. The altercation was captured on video surveillance. Investigators are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying and/or locating the subject. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”