Detectives Seeking To Identify Suspects Who “Looted” Local Metro PCS Store In West Palm Beach; Smashed Through Front Door with Crowbar

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – After smashing the front door with a tire iron, multiple individuals were captured on surveillance video entering the Metro PCS store located in the 1800 block of N. Congress Ave, in West Palm Beach. Numerous items were taken from the display cases and several thousands of dollars of damage was done inside and outside the business.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the released images. Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

