Broward Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Senior Public Information Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is pleased to welcome Carey Codd as its senior public information officer. Carey most recently worked as a television news reporter for WFOR, CBS 4 News in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, covering breaking news, crime, courts, politics, investigations, hurricanes and many other topics during his 15 years at the station.

Carey has covered nearly every major news story to impact Broward County since his arrival to the area in 2005 and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Broward Sheriff’s OfficE. Working as a journalist enabled Carey to fulfill his goal of educating, motivating and positively impacting the community by helping residents live safer, healthier and more informed lives. It is a goal he plans to continue at BSO.

Prior to his arrival in Broward, Carey worked as a television news reporter at WPEC in West Palm Beach and at SNN in Sarasota. In both markets, Carey earned numerous awards for his reporting on a range of topics. Before moving to Florida, Carey worked as a production assistant at ESPN and as a newspaper reporter in North Carolina.

Carey is from Baltimore and holds a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Catawba College. Carey is an active member and volunteer at his church, has been a mentor with Broward County Public Schools and is an adjunct professor of speech communication in South Florida.