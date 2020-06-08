Hit and Run Driver Sought in Area of Oakland Park; Victim Hospitalized with Severe Injuries; Vehicle Will Have “Heavy Front End Damage,” Cops Say

NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE. COLOR WAS NOT AVAILABLE AT TIME OF PUBLICATION. Detectives are asking the public to help assist them in identifying the driver of the vehicle which they say will have heavy front end damage. Editorial credit: Lucky Photographer / Shutterstock.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a victim with severe injuries. Detectives are asking the public to help assist them in identifying the driver of the vehicle which they say will have heavy front end damage.

According to authorities, early Wednesday morning, a pedestrian, James Patterson, was assisting a disabled motorist in the eastbound lanes of East Cypress Creek Road at North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. An unknown subject was driving south on North Dixie Highway in a vehicle similar to a 2013-2016 Lexus GS 350 when it struck Patterson and then fled.

Detectives believe the driver was attempting to turn right, but turned too wide, striking Patterson who was standing under the hood of the disabled vehicle. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Patterson to the hospital with severe injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.