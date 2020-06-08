CrimeLocalSociety

Driver Feeling Shooting In Miami Area Causes Fatal Accident, Kills Two

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

A Dodge Charger crashed into a Ford Mustang three blocks after a State Trooper, assisted by Miami Date Aviation Units, attempted to stop a man fleeing a shooting in Opa Locka, Florida.

OPA LOCKA, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Traffic Homicide Unit, is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in two dead and one injured. According to investigators, MDPD units were dispatched to a ShotSpotter (gunshot detection system) call in the area of NW 22 Avenue and 62 Street. As officers arrived, they observed a white Dodge Charger fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and provided the vehicle’s description over the police radio.

An MDPD Aviation Unit located the vehicle and monitored its direction of travel. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper, who was stopped at the intersection of NW 19 Avenue and 135 Street, observed the Dodge Charger drive through a red light and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The Dodge Charger crashed into a Ford Mustang three blocks later, at NW 22 Avenue and 135 Street. According to Channel 7 News, the driver of the Mustang to be ejected.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the scene and transported both occupants of the Ford Mustang, Edmond McCoy, 34 and Robinson Lazard, 37, and the driver of the Dodge Charger, Burt Saint Louis, 27 of Miami Shores, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The occupants of the Ford Mustang succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger is in critical condition and charges are pending.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Funding for New York’s National Park Repairs on the…

Andrea Sears

New York State Lawmakers Take Up Police Reform

Andrea Sears

Tennessee Man, Derrion Kirby, 30, Charged With Human…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 352