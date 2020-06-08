Driver Feeling Shooting In Miami Area Causes Fatal Accident, Kills Two

A Dodge Charger crashed into a Ford Mustang three blocks after a State Trooper, assisted by Miami Date Aviation Units, attempted to stop a man fleeing a shooting in Opa Locka, Florida.

OPA LOCKA, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Traffic Homicide Unit, is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in two dead and one injured. According to investigators, MDPD units were dispatched to a ShotSpotter (gunshot detection system) call in the area of NW 22 Avenue and 62 Street. As officers arrived, they observed a white Dodge Charger fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and provided the vehicle’s description over the police radio.

An MDPD Aviation Unit located the vehicle and monitored its direction of travel. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper, who was stopped at the intersection of NW 19 Avenue and 135 Street, observed the Dodge Charger drive through a red light and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The Dodge Charger crashed into a Ford Mustang three blocks later, at NW 22 Avenue and 135 Street. According to Channel 7 News, the driver of the Mustang to be ejected.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the scene and transported both occupants of the Ford Mustang, Edmond McCoy, 34 and Robinson Lazard, 37, and the driver of the Dodge Charger, Burt Saint Louis, 27 of Miami Shores, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The occupants of the Ford Mustang succumbed to their injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger is in critical condition and charges are pending.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”