Broward Sheriff Holds News Conference On Death of George Floyd in Minneapolis; Will Allocate $1M In Special Training Program for Officers

By George McGregor
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Friday, June 5, the Broward County Chiefs of Police Association (BCCPA) held a news conference at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building to show their solidarity against the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to announce a plan of action.

In light of the tragedy, law enforcement agencies across Broward County will join Broward Sheriff’s Office in participating in the countywide Racial Equity and Implicit Bias Training Program for law enforcement officers which aims to combat racism.

“I’m committing $1 million to fund the launch of this program,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. 

This is an increase in the $500,000 that was initially committed to this initiative in 2019. Standing together to ensure a safer Broward, Sheriff Tony and BCCPA routinely discuss concerns in the community and work toward the best solutions.

George McGregor

More Stories

