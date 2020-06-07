Tennessee Man, Derrion Kirby, 30, Charged With Human Trafficking In West Palm Beach; Had 18 Year Old Female Held Against Her Will In Hotel

Detectives say that Derrion Kirby, 30, of Tennessee, has traveled through several states to include Florida with at least two female victims arranging dates and taking all the money. Derrion would threaten violence and withhold the victim’s documents as a means of control.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 5, 2020, detectives responded to the LaQuinta Hotel in the 5900 block of Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach in regards to a Human Trafficking complaint. Upon arrival detectives learned that an 18 year old female was being held against her will.

Several interviews were conducted and the following facts were determined; Derrion Kirby, 30, of Tennessee, has traveled through several states to include Florida with at least two female victims arranging dates and taking all the money. Derrion would threaten violence and withhold the victim’s documents as a means of control.

Derrion Kirby was criminally charged with two counts of Sex Trafficking (Adult) and two counts of Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution. Kirby is in the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Jail and should be attending first appearance this morning. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.